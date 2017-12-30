Filed Under:Contests

Read the contest rules here.

Listen at 7:40, 11:40, 2:40 and 4:40 to play NAME THAT HIT

We’ll play 4 beats from a hit song.

Name the song and artist and you’ll win a Pepsi “retro” t-shirt and $50 Giant Eagle gift card, plus be qualified for a chance to win the grand prize trip for two to Minneapolis, MN with access to an exclusive Pepsi Super Bowl Party!

Q104, Pepsi and Giant Eagle want you and a guest to join them in Minneapolis for all the Super Bowl celebrations!

At the heart of great musical performances is Pepsi – the official sponsor of the Super Bowl 52 Halftime Show.

Trip Dates: February 2 – 5th, 2018

  • Roundtrip airfare for winner + guest to Minneapolis, MN
  • Ground transportation to/from Minneapolis airport, hotel and Pepsi activities
  • (3) night hotel stay at Mystic Lake Casino & Hotel
  • (2) tickets to exclusive Pepsi Super Bowl Party
  • $300 Spending Cash
  • (2) Pepsi Gift Bags
  • Super Bowl Game tickets NOT included in prize package

