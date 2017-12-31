Thanks for your suggestions on the 2017 Top 70 Countdown for Q104 in our poll here!
Now listen for the best music of 2017 during Q104’s Top 70 Countdown!
Listen all day on New Year’s Eve and all day New Year’s Day to listen for the results of the Countdown.
Sunday (12/31) from 10 am to 8 pm and Monday (1/1) from 6 am to 9 pm.
70. Cheap Thrills – Sia
69. Feels – Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean
68. The Cure – Lady Gaga
67. Handclap – Fitz & The Tantrums
66. Down – Marian Hill
65. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd
64. Heathens – 21 Pilots
63. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato
62. Chained To The Rhythm – Katy Perry
61. 24K Magic – Bruno Mars
60. This Town – Niall Horan
59. Bad At Love – Halsey
58. The Greatest – Sia
57. Unsteady – X Ambassadors
56. This is What You Came For – Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna
55. Malibu – Miley Cyrus
54. Too Good at Goodbyes – Sam Smith
53. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid
52. Water Under The Bridge – Adele
51. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
50. Treat You Better – Shawn Mendes
49. Wild Thoughts – DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
48. Take It All Back – Judah & The Lion
47. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 feat. SZA
46. Paris – The Chainsmokers
45. Love So Soft – Kelly Clarkson
44. Side to Side – Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj
43. Starboy – The Weeknd
42. Million Reasons – Lady Gaga
41. Play That Song – Train
40. Let Me Love You – DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber
39. Praying – Kesha
38. Cold – Maroon 5 feat. Future
37. No Promises – Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
36. Send My Love To You New Lover – Adele
35. Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly feat. Camila Cabello
34. What About Us – P!nk
33. Castle on the Hill – Ed Sheeran
32. Mercy – Shawn Mendes
31. Wish I Knew You – The Revivalists
30. How Long – Charlie Puth
29. Love on the Brain – Rihanna
28. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
27. Closer – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey
26. Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift
25. Sign of the Times – Harry Styles
24. Issues – Julia Michaels
23. Havana – Camila Cabello
22. I’m The One – DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, and Lil’ Wayne
21. Perfect – Ed Sheeran
20. Now or Never – Halsey
19. …Ready For It? – Taylor Swift
18. Can’t Stop The Feeling – Justin Timberlake
17. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt
16. Rockabye – Clean Bandit
15. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5
14. Strip That Down – Liam Payne feat. Quavo
13. Despacito (Remix) – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
12. I Don’t Want To Live Forever – Zayn and Taylor Swift
11. It Ain’t Me – Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
10. Slow Hands – Niall Horan
9. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara
8. Attention – Charlie Puth
7. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
6. Stay – Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
5. Say You Won’t Let Go – James Arthur
4. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
3. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
2. Believer – Imagine Dragons
1. Shape of You – Ed Sheeran