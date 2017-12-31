Thanks for your suggestions on the 2017 Top 70 Countdown for Q104 in our poll here!

Now listen for the best music of 2017 during Q104’s Top 70 Countdown!

Listen all day on New Year’s Eve and all day New Year’s Day to listen for the results of the Countdown.

Sunday (12/31) from 10 am to 8 pm and Monday (1/1) from 6 am to 9 pm.

70. Cheap Thrills – Sia

69. Feels – Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean

68. The Cure – Lady Gaga

67. Handclap – Fitz & The Tantrums

66. Down – Marian Hill

65. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd

64. Heathens – 21 Pilots

63. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

62. Chained To The Rhythm – Katy Perry

61. 24K Magic – Bruno Mars

60. This Town – Niall Horan

59. Bad At Love – Halsey

58. The Greatest – Sia

57. Unsteady – X Ambassadors

56. This is What You Came For – Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna

55. Malibu – Miley Cyrus

54. Too Good at Goodbyes – Sam Smith

53. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid

52. Water Under The Bridge – Adele

51. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

50. Treat You Better – Shawn Mendes

49. Wild Thoughts – DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

48. Take It All Back – Judah & The Lion

47. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 feat. SZA

46. Paris – The Chainsmokers

45. Love So Soft – Kelly Clarkson

44. Side to Side – Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj

43. Starboy – The Weeknd

42. Million Reasons – Lady Gaga

41. Play That Song – Train

40. Let Me Love You – DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber

39. Praying – Kesha

38. Cold – Maroon 5 feat. Future

37. No Promises – Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato

36. Send My Love To You New Lover – Adele

35. Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly feat. Camila Cabello

34. What About Us – P!nk

33. Castle on the Hill – Ed Sheeran

32. Mercy – Shawn Mendes

31. Wish I Knew You – The Revivalists

30. How Long – Charlie Puth

29. Love on the Brain – Rihanna

28. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

27. Closer – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

26. Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift

25. Sign of the Times – Harry Styles

24. Issues – Julia Michaels

23. Havana – Camila Cabello

22. I’m The One – DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, and Lil’ Wayne

21. Perfect – Ed Sheeran

20. Now or Never – Halsey

19. …Ready For It? – Taylor Swift

18. Can’t Stop The Feeling – Justin Timberlake

17. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

16. Rockabye – Clean Bandit

15. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5

14. Strip That Down – Liam Payne feat. Quavo

13. Despacito (Remix) – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

12. I Don’t Want To Live Forever – Zayn and Taylor Swift

11. It Ain’t Me – Kygo feat. Selena Gomez

10. Slow Hands – Niall Horan

9. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara

8. Attention – Charlie Puth

7. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

6. Stay – Zedd feat. Alessia Cara

5. Say You Won’t Let Go – James Arthur

4. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

3. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

2. Believer – Imagine Dragons

1. Shape of You – Ed Sheeran