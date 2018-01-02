Dixie’s Tupperware Party*, the hilarious party show starring Dixie Longate, (which turned Off-Broadway into Tupperware-mania garnering the prestigious 2008 Drama Desk Award Nomination) rolls into Playhouse Square’s Hanna Theatre for a strictly limited engagement of four performances January 18-20. Tickets are on sale now at playhousesquare.org and 216-241-6000, priced at $49, $39 & $29. (Adult content*.) Show times will be: Thurs., Fri. & Sat. at 8 pm, with one Sat. 4 pm matinee.

Past buyers of Dixie’s Tupperware Party have been begging for her return ever since she turned Playhouse Square upside down with her one-of-a-kind party comedy, selling out her performances! Now in her 10th anniversary season, Dixie is still the mother of three from an Alabama trailer park who straightened out her life (she had a final meeting with her parole officer!)–by selling the iconic plastic bowls. Dixie and her booze-filled sippy cup also demonstrates her hilarious “alternative” uses for what she calls “the most fantastic crap on the planet!”

Written by Kris Andersson, the production plays Cleveland as part of a tour that has, so far, logged over 1200 performances worldwide. Audiences howl with laughter as the fast-talking Dixie throws a good ol’ fashioned Tupperware Party filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, FREE giveaways, audience participation and the most fabulous assortment of Tupperware ever sold on a theater stage! (And, yes, at show’s end, attendees CAN buy the most up-to-date Tupperware available!)

–“I was laughing too hard to breathe!” confessed the reviewer from The Los Angeles Times.

–“NOT your Grandmother’s Tupperware Party! – NBC’s ”Today Show”

To learn more about the fun of Dixie’s Tupperware Party log onto: www.dixiestupperwareparty.com

