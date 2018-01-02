15 November 2017 - Hollywood, California - Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka. Joel Edgerton Hosts the Inaugural Fundraising Gala for The Fred Hollows held at The Dream Hotel in Hollywood. Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Over the New Year’s holiday, Paris Hilton and long-time boyfriend Chris Zylka spent some time in skiing in the mountains in Aspen, Colorado.

The pair, who constantly share ridiculously adorable selfies and photos, have been publicly dating for quite some time.

And seriously… would you look at that bling?!

Congrats, you two!