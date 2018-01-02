By Paul Laux
Filed Under:justin timberlake
Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

Well we finally made it to the new year. That means new resolutions (for a while at least), the Super Bowl, and because of that new music from Justin Timberlake! Probably.

It’s not uncommon for artists to release new music right before their Super Bowl show, in fact it almost always happens. So we shouldn’t be that surprised – however we are starting to get hints at what it’ll be.

Recently it came out that he trademarked “Man Of The Woods” and “Fresh Leaves” for musical use.  Also his website is currently blank – maybe pulling a page from Taylor Swift’s playbook.

Regardless, it looks like we could be getting some new jams soon!

Read more here.

