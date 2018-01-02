Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

We’re only on day two of 2018, but there’s never a day off in pop culture. We rounded up a quick sampler of some of those pop culture moments to expect in 2018!

Miss Camilla Cabello came close to scoring a #1 single (Havana unfortunately peaked at #2), but no doubt she might score a #1 album on January 12th!

my little secrets are out in the world. havana, never be the same, real friends… thank u for showing my music so much love this year 🙏🏼





— camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 10, 2017

Another Q-104 artist, Charlie Puth, is *supposedly* dropping an album titled Voicenotes on January 19th, but there’s not been too much press about it! But Fall Out Boy is definitely dropping their new album on January 19th!

Riding into 2018 like… (and ready for M A N I A 😉🌊) — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) December 31, 2017

Plenty of whispers are in the air regarding new releases from Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Selena Gomez.

We can’t forget 2018’s Superhero movies! ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Black Panther’ are coming with action in May and February.

MARVEL STUDIOS is dominating the conversation of MOST ANTICIPATED 2018 MOVIES! — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) December 28, 2017

A large bubbling topic is the movie ‘A Star Is Born’, coming out on October 5th. It’s Lady Gaga’s acting debut, and she penned a soundtrack. And if that’s not enough, well Bradley Cooper might be enough of a cutie to pull you in!

Very excited/curious to see "A Star Is Born" next year — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 28, 2017

Critically acclaimed ‘American Crime Story’ rocked the world in 2016 with it’s season focused on O.J. Simpson. The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story won nine Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes and proved that Ryan Murphy is really dominating the television industry!

Season two, which will focus on The Assassination of Gianni Versace, starts up on January 17th and includes Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz, Ricky Martin and Darren Criss.

Why #FX's The Assassination of Gianni #Versace: American Crime Story will be Ryan Murphy's masterpiece — TV Guide (@TVGuide) December 28, 2017

For our Netflix lovers, there’s plenty of new shows coming your way in 2018, as well as new seasons of fan favorites.

Emma Stone + Jonah Hill + Justin Theroux + Cary Fukunaga. #Maniac is just one @netflix series to get excited about in 2018: — IndieWire (@IndieWire) December 28, 2017

What’s your favorite pop culture moment that’s destined to hit 2018? Let us know!