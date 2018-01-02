We’re only on day two of 2018, but there’s never a day off in pop culture. We rounded up a quick sampler of some of those pop culture moments to expect in 2018!
Miss Camilla Cabello came close to scoring a #1 single (Havana unfortunately peaked at #2), but no doubt she might score a #1 album on January 12th!
Another Q-104 artist, Charlie Puth, is *supposedly* dropping an album titled Voicenotes on January 19th, but there’s not been too much press about it! But Fall Out Boy is definitely dropping their new album on January 19th!
Plenty of whispers are in the air regarding new releases from Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Selena Gomez.
We can’t forget 2018’s Superhero movies! ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Black Panther’ are coming with action in May and February.
A large bubbling topic is the movie ‘A Star Is Born’, coming out on October 5th. It’s Lady Gaga’s acting debut, and she penned a soundtrack. And if that’s not enough, well Bradley Cooper might be enough of a cutie to pull you in!
Critically acclaimed ‘American Crime Story’ rocked the world in 2016 with it’s season focused on O.J. Simpson. The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story won nine Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes and proved that Ryan Murphy is really dominating the television industry!
Season two, which will focus on The Assassination of Gianni Versace, starts up on January 17th and includes Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz, Ricky Martin and Darren Criss.
For our Netflix lovers, there’s plenty of new shows coming your way in 2018, as well as new seasons of fan favorites.
What’s your favorite pop culture moment that’s destined to hit 2018? Let us know!