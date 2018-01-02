Now that we’ve all rung in the New Year, with many of us eating and drinking way too much, the reality of our New Year’s resolutions are about to set in, and it’s likely that many people have set the same goals, with no clue on how to actually keep them.

According to data pulled from Google by iQuanti, here are the five most common New Years, resolutions, and some suggestions on how to stick to them.

Get Healthy – Experts suggest finding a friend with similar goals or a trainer to help keep you accountable. Also, try setting smaller goals that will eventually lead you to your larger goal.

Get Organized – Try pulling everything out from whatever area you are trying to organize, and when putting things away, put like items together, keep them in one location and label them. Also, try using all the same hangars in a closet, or all the same file folders in a drawer.

Live Life to the Fullest – Business coach Heidi Stevens suggests having a clear idea on what that actually means, and it should be what you want, not what somebody wants from you. Also, write down your goals so they’re clear and specific. She also suggests surrounding yourself with people who’ll encourage and support you to reach those goals.

Learn New Hobbies – If you want to learn a new hobby it’s important to pick the right one. Bustle suggests picking one that you enjoyed as a child, or something that keeps your mind off your day. You can also go back to a hobby you liked in the past, or find a hobby that may help you change something you want to change about yourself.

Spend Less, Save More – To achieve this goal, experts suggest trying to accomplish small things first. Like if you want to save money, try putting a small amount away first, and then increase the amount over time.