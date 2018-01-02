By Paul Laux
(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Well, the moment we were all waiting for… to see if Mariah Carey could recover from one of the worst New Year’s Eve debacles of all time last year.

To most, she did, except the horribly awkward moment when she randomly asked for tea. Then, she claimed she was just like everyone else…without hot tea. It was awkward.

Overall, not bad for Carey! Though, she was almost immediately torn to shreds on Twitter:

In the end though, the tea isn’t what matters.  What matters is that she put on a good show!

More here.

