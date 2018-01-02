(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Well, the moment we were all waiting for… to see if Mariah Carey could recover from one of the worst New Year’s Eve debacles of all time last year.

To most, she did, except the horribly awkward moment when she randomly asked for tea. Then, she claimed she was just like everyone else…without hot tea. It was awkward.

Overall, not bad for Carey! Though, she was almost immediately torn to shreds on Twitter:

watching Mariah Carey freeze her ass off demanding her tea is the perfect way to end 2017. 😂 — Lisa Ram (@lilyleaf10177) January 1, 2018

In the end though, the tea isn’t what matters. What matters is that she put on a good show!

More here.