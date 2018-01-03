Filed Under:2018

Here are 20 things that are turning 20 years old in 2018!

  • Google launched on September 4th, 1998.
  • “Dawson’s Creek” premiered on January 20th, 1998
    • Other TV shows that premiered 20 years ago include “Sex and the City,” “That ’70s Show,” “TRL,” “Will and Grace, and “The Challenge” on MTV
  • Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was released in America in 1998
  • Furby hit shelves in 1998
    • So did the board game Cranium and the Game Boy Color
  • Armageddon was the top movie 20 years ago. Other movies that came out in 1998 include Saving Private RyanThere’s Something About Mary, Mulan, Shakespeare in Love, and The Truman Show
  • Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time” came out in 1998. Here’s a list of other songs turning 20.
  • “Seinfeld’ ended its run on TV twenty years ago
  • Apple released its first desktop computer in 1998, the iMac
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom turns twenty this year

