Here are 20 things that are turning 20 years old in 2018!

Google launched on September 4th, 1998.

“Dawson’s Creek” premiered on January 20th, 1998 Other TV shows that premiered 20 years ago include “Sex and the City,” “That ’70s Show,” “TRL,” “Will and Grace, and “The Challenge” on MTV

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was released in America in 1998

Furby hit shelves in 1998 So did the board game Cranium and the Game Boy Color

Armageddon was the top movie 20 years ago. Other movies that came out in 1998 include Saving Private Ryan , There’s Something About Mary , Mulan , Shakespeare in Love , and The Truman Show

was the top movie 20 years ago. Other movies that came out in 1998 include , , , , and Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time” came out in 1998. Here’s a list of other songs turning 20.

“Seinfeld’ ended its run on TV twenty years ago

Apple released its first desktop computer in 1998, the iMac

Disney’s Animal Kingdom turns twenty this year

