By Scott T. Sterling

Justin Timberlake is famous for bringing sexy back. Now the pop star is ready to get filthy.

“Filthy” is the title of Timberlake’s first single from his anticipated new album, Man of the Woods. The new song is due to debut with a music video this Friday, Jan. 5.

“This is a song called ‘Filthy,’ by Justin Timberlake,” he revealed on Twitter. “This song should be played very loud.” See the tweet below.

“Filthy” was co-written and co-produced by Timberlake, Timbaland, and Danja with additional writing credits from James Fauntleroy and Larrance Dopson.

The music video for “Filthy” was directed by award-winning director Mark Romanek. According to a press release, the “dance heavy video features Timberlake as a modern day inventor presenting his latest creation to the world.”

Following “Filthy” and leading into the February 2nd Man Of The Woods album launch, Timberlake will release three additional music videos, each with their own individual style and color from three different directors. The additional songs will be released weekly starting on January 18th leading up to the release of the full album.

Target will carry an exclusive version of the album, featuring unique cover art, a poster and a digital download code. In addition, the retailer will release a special version of the vinyl edition.

Two days after the release of the album, Timberlake will hit the stage and headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on Sunday, February 4th.