For a while now, Pit Bulls have been completely banned in the city of Lakewood, however that could all change shortly.

The city has voted on a bill that would remove their label as a “dangerous breed,” so the dogs would again be allowed in the city, but with restrictions.

Owners are required to register dogs with the city’s director of public safety and pay a $50 fee.

Dogs must be locked inside a gate and tied to the ground.

Alternatively, they can be in the care and control of someone over the age of 18.

If dogs aren’t with their owners, they must be muzzled and placed on a leash no longer than six-feet long.

Owners must have at least $100,000 in liability insurance for the dog.

These rules would apply only to owners.

Pit bulls, pit bull mixes, American Staffordshire terriers, Staffordshire bull terriers, American pit bull terriers, American bulldogs, canary mastiff dogs and Cane Corso.

While some see this as a great step forward, some are just as negatively vocal, claiming this is just as bad as the ban itself.

"When this ban was passed back in 2008, it was done with the idea of safety in mind," Summers said in a news release. "Since then, that's what we've had in mind when enforcing this. However, the time has come for us to reevaluate."https://t.co/GWK7VkKaDs — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) January 3, 2018

For now it seems these will go into effect. For more info, check it out here.