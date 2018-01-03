Filed Under:Ohio

United Van Lines just published the results of their annual study where they found the top 10 states people moved into, and out of, last year.

The 10 states that had the most people moving in are mainly in the West and the South (aside from #1):

MOVING IN:

  1. Vermont
  2. Oregon
  3. Idaho
  4. Nevada
  5. South Dakota
  6. Washington
  7. South Carolina
  8. North Carolina
  9. Colorado
  10. Alabama

The states that had the most people leaving were mainly in the Northeast and Midwest.

MOVING OUT:

  1. Illinous
  2. New Jersey
  3. New York
  4. Connecticut
  5. Kansas
  6. Massachusetts
  7. Ohio
  8. Kentucky
  9. Utah
  10. Wisconsin

Click here to see more.

