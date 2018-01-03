United Van Lines just published the results of their annual study where they found the top 10 states people moved into, and out of, last year.

The 10 states that had the most people moving in are mainly in the West and the South (aside from #1):

MOVING IN:

Vermont Oregon Idaho Nevada South Dakota Washington South Carolina North Carolina Colorado Alabama

The states that had the most people leaving were mainly in the Northeast and Midwest.

MOVING OUT:

Illinous New Jersey New York Connecticut Kansas Massachusetts Ohio Kentucky Utah Wisconsin

