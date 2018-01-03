(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Do you have any extra cash laying around? If so, can you lend it Spotify? They might need it after getting hit with a $1.6 billion copyright lawsuit over some songs they allegedly used without permission.

The lawsuit claims the service used the songs from Neil Young, Steely Dan, and Tom Petty without their permission or the correct rights – songs like “Free Fallin’,” for example.

“Spotify has built a billion dollar business on the backs of songwriters and publishers whose music Spotify is using, in many cases without obtaining and paying for the necessary licenses,” alleges the suit, filed Dec. 29 in U.S. District Court in L.A.

This isn’t the first time the service has been slapped on the hand for such issues, in fact they settled a similar lawsuit in early 2017 for nearly $44 million.

Spotify has declined to comment.

