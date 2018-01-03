Starting January 25, Taco Bell is rolling out fries with nacho cheese, for just a dollar.

So yes, $1 nacho fries are going to ruin your New Year’s Resolution. They will be a limited release to the menu.

The fries are “crisped to perfection with bold Mexican seasoning,” according to the company.

The warm nacho cheese is what makes it, though.

If you want more than a dollar’s worth, you can order a ‘Supreme’ for $2.49 or ‘Bell Grande’ for $3.49

The fun doesn’t stop there, because you can add beef, Pico de Gallo, sour cream more nacho cheese if you heart desires.