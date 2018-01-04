It’s officially 2018, and things really are changing – especially in Iceland. After recent laws were passed, it is now illegal in the country to pay women less than men for the same job. If an employer is unable to prove that they pay men and women in the same position equally, they risk heavy fine – a huge step forward in reducing the gender pay gap.

Iceland has had equal pay laws since 1961, but gender pay gap issues have persisted https://t.co/ZJpzUa63Sl — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) January 3, 2018

This law took effect Monday and now makes Iceland the first country to get equal gender pay certified by the government.

Tennis player Billie Jean King said: “Iceland again leading in the equality movement. A new female Prime Minister, and a Parliament where nearly half of its members are women. Equal representation benefits everyone!”

Differences in wage can still come from experience, performance, and other areas – however it must be proven that such merits are not based on gender.

For everyone in power wondering what they can do to help women, Iceland has an answer for you. #EqualPay #RepresentHer https://t.co/6QLxDcln7y — Jen Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) January 3, 2018

