A Tiffin, Ohio man set a new record by dining at his local Chipotle for 426 consecutive days — and counting.

Bruce Wayne, a fan of Batman for obvious reasons, documented the daily trips on Instagram. For more than a year, Wayne posted photos of his entree and receipt as proof of his dietary dedication.

Chipotle rewarded Wayne with a custom-made superhero cape and cufflinks in recognition of his love for burrito bowls and the caped crusader.

This hero now wears a cape. Bruce Wayne has set a new record, eating Chipotle every day for 426 days. https://t.co/d2dXPo8Hz1 pic.twitter.com/gBRKVrXmAZ — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) December 31, 2017

“Day after day we’re committed to serving our customers the most delicious, real ingredients we can find and it’s great to see a customer like Bruce is as committed to us as we are to him,” Chipotle’s communications director said in a statement.

Chipotle also promised to reinvest the money Wayne spent on his meals in a donation to a nonprofit of his choice.

