By Aly Tanner
A Tiffin, Ohio man set a new record by dining at his local Chipotle for 426 consecutive days — and counting.

Bruce Wayne, a fan of Batman for obvious reasons, documented the daily trips on Instagram. For more than a year, Wayne posted photos of his entree and receipt as proof of his dietary dedication.

Chipotle rewarded Wayne with a custom-made superhero cape and cufflinks in recognition of his love for burrito bowls and the caped crusader.

“Day after day we’re committed to serving our customers the most delicious, real ingredients we can find and it’s great to see a customer like Bruce is as committed to us as we are to him,” Chipotle’s communications director said in a statement.

Chipotle also promised to reinvest the money Wayne spent on his meals in a donation to a nonprofit of his choice.

