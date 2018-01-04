Filed Under:Logan Paul
Logan Paul arrives at the KIISFM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 held at The Forum in Inglewood, CA on Friday, December 1, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Westlake High School graduate and Westlake native Logan Paul has been in hot water the past few days for a video he posted on YouTube entitled “We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest…”

The video has put the vlogger’s career and future in jeopardy.

After posting an apology on New Year’s Day…

… Paul decided it best on Wednesday night to take time away from the video blogging for now.

Before the video was taken down, nearly six million people had reportedly watched Paul encounter a dead body in the “Japanese Suicide Forest.”

The video, obviously in poor taste, sent Paul on an apology tour. After posting a daily video for over a year, Paul has decided to take a break after the controversial vlog.

sipa 18593467 YouTube Star Logan Paul Taking Time Off After Controversial Video

Logan Paul arrives at The 6th Annual Streamy Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA on Tuesday, October 4, 2016. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador)

Logan Paul’s brother, Jake Paul, is also a YouTube video creator and native of Westlake. The two currently live outside of Los Angeles in California.

If you or someone you love is having suicidal thoughts, call 1-800-273-8255.

