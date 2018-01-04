Logan Paul arrives at the KIISFM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 held at The Forum in Inglewood, CA on Friday, December 1, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Westlake High School graduate and Westlake native Logan Paul has been in hot water the past few days for a video he posted on YouTube entitled “We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest…”

The video has put the vlogger’s career and future in jeopardy.

After posting an apology on New Year’s Day…

… Paul decided it best on Wednesday night to take time away from the video blogging for now.

taking time to reflect

no vlog for now

see you soon — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 4, 2018

Before the video was taken down, nearly six million people had reportedly watched Paul encounter a dead body in the “Japanese Suicide Forest.”

The video, obviously in poor taste, sent Paul on an apology tour. After posting a daily video for over a year, Paul has decided to take a break after the controversial vlog.

Logan Paul’s brother, Jake Paul, is also a YouTube video creator and native of Westlake. The two currently live outside of Los Angeles in California.

If you or someone you love is having suicidal thoughts, call 1-800-273-8255.