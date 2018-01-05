By Aly Tanner
Animaniacs, the hit animated television show from the 90’s, is returning 20 years after wrapping at The WB Network in a two-season, straight-to-series order for Hulu.

The revival will see the return of many fan-favorite characters like Pinky and the Brain, as well as Yakko, Wakko and Dot.

The deal also gives Hulu the library rights to Pinky & The BrainPinky, Elmyra & The Brain and the complete Tiny Toon Adventures collection. In fact, these episodes are all already available to stream now on the service.

“Now one of the most beloved, inventive and funny animated franchises in history, Animaniacs and its cast of witty characters can live on, on Hulu,” said a Hulu spokesperson.

The new Animaniacs episodes will begin rolling out in 2020, as Hulu’s first-ever original series made for families.

