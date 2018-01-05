Sep 18, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; David Benioff (left) and D.B. Weiss along with cast and crew from ‘Game of Thrones’ accept the award for OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES during 68th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

2018 is going to bring a lot of good things, but not the final season of “Game Of Thrones,” that’ll have to wait another year, into 2019.

Send a raven.#GameofThrones returns to @HBO for its eighth and final season in 2019: https://t.co/FpWV0O0L9i — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) January 4, 2018

The reason? HBO simply isn’t going to make their deadline. After all, these episodes are really hard to make.

The weather sure didn’t help things, as the winter delayed production on several key aspects.

The only good thing? It’ll be EARLY 2019, so not too bad. The reaction though?

game of thrones won't be out until 2019 me – pic.twitter.com/cJ4g9784x3 — Ah?Nah. (@You_For_E_Ugh) January 4, 2018

We might not make it that long pic.twitter.com/e5jlF6SoH5 — 🐼 (@aspiringdreamer) January 4, 2018

Read all the details here.