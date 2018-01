If there is anything to learn in 2018, it’s that there are no more gansters… only gangstas – a lesson this contestant learned the hard way.

After answering correctly with Coolio’s song “Gangsta’s paradise” with “Gangter’s paradise,” the judges said, nope, not good enough – and stripped him of the winnings.

The response was, well, awkward at best. Check it out;

Let Nick’s mistake be a lesson to us all. In 2018, you gotta keep it gangsta at all times. Never Gangster #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/NMO7QsAfyI — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 2, 2018

On Jeopardy a contestant lost points for saying "Gansters Paradise" instead of the correct "Ganstas Paradise." Good for Alex Trebek for taking a firm stance on Hard R's. — CJ Browne (@thecjbrowne) January 2, 2018

More here.