From the Cleveland Police Department:

This event will require some road closures and may impact access to parking for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.

No Parking: Parking restrictions will be in place on Al Lerner Way between West 3rd Street and Erieside Avenue beginning at 10:00 am through 2:00 pm. “No Parking” signage will be posted and meters will be bagged to indicate restrictions. The full parade closure will occur no later than 11:30 am from West 3rd Street north of the Route 2 Exit (north bound) and on Erieside (westbound) from East 9thStreet. The loop around the stadium will be closed until approximately 1:30pm.

Extreme Weather Warning: Frigid temperatures are expected tomorrow with highs reaching only 10 degrees Fahrenheit. Visitors are reminded to dress for the weather as frostbite can occur in a short time period.

Children: Visitors attending with small children are instructed to be mindful of their whereabouts at all times as it is easy to lose a child in a crowd.

Alcohol Prohibited: Open container laws will be strictly enforced.

See Something, Say Something: If you see something suspicious, say something. Report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

Motorists are encouraged to follow all posted signage and allow for extra travel time to reach, and depart, Downtown venues.