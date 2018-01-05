The cold is brutal, that’s for sure. However it’s REALLY bad for places that have never had to experience things like this – and it’s even worse for some specials of animals. Take for example iguanas, who are so cold, they are falling out of trees – literally.

The scene at my backyard swimming pool this 40-degree South Florida morning: A frozen iguana. pic.twitter.com/SufdQI0QBx — Frank Cerabino (@FranklyFlorida) January 4, 2018

The iguanas are getting so cold, they are basically freezing up, and just falling from the sky. Don’t worry though, there is a fix;

The iguanas have a good chance of thawing out if you move them in the sun. Just be careful @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/Qn2w6NFedD — Maxine Bentzel (@MaxineBentzel) January 4, 2018

Be careful though, because when they “thaw,” they aren’t going to be too happy, and might just turn on you, like Mother Nature did to us.

