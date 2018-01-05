By Paul Laux
Filed Under:iguana

The cold is brutal, that’s for sure.  However it’s REALLY bad for places that have never had to experience things like this – and it’s even worse for some specials of animals.  Take for example iguanas, who are so cold, they are falling out of trees – literally.

The iguanas are getting so cold, they are basically freezing up, and just falling from the sky.  Don’t worry though, there is a fix;

Be careful though, because when they “thaw,” they aren’t going to be too happy, and might just turn on you, like Mother Nature did to us.

More here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Download The New Radio.Com App
Open Now: Magic Of Lights
Best Concerts of 2017

Listen Live