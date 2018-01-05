The cold is brutal, that’s for sure. However it’s REALLY bad for places that have never had to experience things like this – and it’s even worse for some specials of animals. Take for example iguanas, who are so cold, they are falling out of trees – literally.
The iguanas are getting so cold, they are basically freezing up, and just falling from the sky. Don’t worry though, there is a fix;
Be careful though, because when they “thaw,” they aren’t going to be too happy, and might just turn on you, like Mother Nature did to us.
