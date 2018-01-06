1. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

2. Perfect – Ed Sheeran feat Beyonce

3. Havana – Camila Cabello

4. Bad At Love – Halsey

5. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

6. Too Much to Ask – Niall Horan

7. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

8. New Rules – Dua Lipa

9. How Long – Charlie Puth

10. Too Good at Goodbyes – Sam Smith

11. One Foot – Walk the Moon

12. What About Us – P!nk

13. …Ready For It? – Taylor Swift

14. Wolves – Selena Gomez x Marshmello

15. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 feat. SZA

16. Beautiful Trauma – P!nk

17. You’re the Best Thing About Me – U2

18. End Game – Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran & Future

19. Lights Down Low – Max feat. Gnash

20. Home – Machine Gun Kelly, X Ambassadors, and Bebe Rexha

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.