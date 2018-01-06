Filed Under:Top 20 Cleveland Countdown

1. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

2. Perfect – Ed Sheeran feat Beyonce
3. Havana – Camila Cabello
4. Bad At Love – Halsey
5. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
6. Too Much to Ask – Niall Horan
7. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato
8. New Rules – Dua Lipa
9. How Long – Charlie Puth
10. Too Good at Goodbyes – Sam Smith
11. One Foot – Walk the Moon
12. What About Us – P!nk
13. …Ready For It? – Taylor Swift
14. Wolves – Selena Gomez x Marshmello
15. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 feat. SZA
16. Beautiful Trauma – P!nk
17. You’re the Best Thing About Me – U2
18. End Game – Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran & Future
19. Lights Down Low – Max feat. Gnash
20. Home – Machine Gun Kelly, X Ambassadors, and Bebe Rexha

