The 75th Golden Globes was held last night, and featured perhaps one of the most socio-political statements of any recent awards show. Both men and women dressed in black to support the survivors of sexual assault as well as sexism and women’s rights in general.
One of my favorite moments was when Debra Messing calls out E! (the television channel) while being interviewed on E!
Eva Longoria also brought up E!’s recent problem of underpaying female talent.
Another EPIC moment was when Natalie Portman explained that there were no female nominees for Best Director
Oprah was honored with the Cecil B. de Mille award, and followed it with a rather powerful speech.
According to The Golden Globe Awards, The Cecil B. de Mille award “is presented each year to an individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment.”
There were a few *Awkward* moments, such as when James Franco pushed Tommy Wiseau away from the microphone.
Here’s the whole moment.
Here are the details about the actual awards part of the awards show:
The coming-of-age film, Lady Bird won Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, while the dark drama, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won Best Motion Picture Drama.
Both Lady Bird and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri were critically acclaimed although not massive popular films across the country. No doubt their wins here (and potential nominations for the the upcoming 90th Academy Awards) will build interest around the films.
Best Performance in a Motion Picture Drama went to Actor Gary Oldman, who played Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour as well as Actress Frances McDormand who played Mildred Hayes in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Meanwhile, in the Musical or Comedy category for Best Performance in a Motion Picture, Saoirse Ronan won for her performance as ‘Lady Bird’ in the movie, Lady Bird. James Franco won for Best Actor, playing the rather wild Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist.
The Best Motion Picture – Animated goes to the award-winning and cultural triumph, Coco.
When it comes to the television, The Handmaid’s Tale took home the Best Television Series (Drama), while Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won Best Television Series (Comedy). The Best Performance in a Television Series went to Sterling K. Brown and Elizabeth Moss for their performances in This Is Us and The Handmaid’s Tale.
In Comedy, streaming networks once again took the wins, as Aziz Ansari won for his character of Dev Shah in Master of None, and Rachel Broasnahan won for her character of Mrs. Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Aziz Ansari made history as the first Asian American actor to win a Golden Globe for the best leading performance in a Comedy.
HBO’s Big Little Lies swept multiple awards, as Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard and Laura Dern won for in the Miniseries/Television Film for their roles as Actress (Kidman), Supporting Actor (Skarsgard) and Supporting Actress (Dern). On top of that, Big Little Lies won the Best Miniseries or Television Film category.
Some parting life advice from the Golden Globes?