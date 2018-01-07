Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK

The 75th Golden Globes was held last night, and featured perhaps one of the most socio-political statements of any recent awards show. Both men and women dressed in black to support the survivors of sexual assault as well as sexism and women’s rights in general.

One of my favorite moments was when Debra Messing calls out E! (the television channel) while being interviewed on E!

Debra Messing drags E! (while being interviewed on E!): "I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn't believing in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts" pic.twitter.com/HF3B2uhwtF — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 7, 2018

Eva Longoria also brought up E!’s recent problem of underpaying female talent.

Eva Longoria brings up women equal pay and says "We stand with you Catt Sadler" to Ryan Seacrest and E!. Debra Messing also called out E! on the red carpet. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/nzBVTI0WVz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2018

Another EPIC moment was when Natalie Portman explained that there were no female nominees for Best Director

Natalie Portman called out the fact that no women were nominated for Best Director tonight pic.twitter.com/mswFBaTg4r — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 8, 2018

Oprah was honored with the Cecil B. de Mille award, and followed it with a rather powerful speech.

According to The Golden Globe Awards, The Cecil B. de Mille award “is presented each year to an individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment.”

“I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.” @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

There were a few *Awkward* moments, such as when James Franco pushed Tommy Wiseau away from the microphone.

Tommy Wiseau trying to steal the microphone during James Franco’s acceptance speech is my favorite moment of 2018 so far. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/t5nmfYQKXi — Jordan Ross (@TheJordanRoss) January 8, 2018

Here’s the whole moment.

Oh, hai! It took a while, but @TommyWiseau just made it on the stage at the #GoldenGlobes as James Franco accepts his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. pic.twitter.com/9ticZ4cHVb — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Here are the details about the actual awards part of the awards show:

The coming-of-age film, Lady Bird won Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, while the dark drama, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won Best Motion Picture Drama.

And the Best Motion Picture – Drama winner is… @3Billboards! Congratulations to the entire cast! 🎉 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/5CIJ3vavNw — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Both Lady Bird and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri were critically acclaimed although not massive popular films across the country. No doubt their wins here (and potential nominations for the the upcoming 90th Academy Awards) will build interest around the films.

.@LadyBirdMovie is being honored with the award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy! 👏 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WCgswHv8W3 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Best Performance in a Motion Picture Drama went to Actor Gary Oldman, who played Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour as well as Actress Frances McDormand who played Mildred Hayes in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Meanwhile, in the Musical or Comedy category for Best Performance in a Motion Picture, Saoirse Ronan won for her performance as ‘Lady Bird’ in the movie, Lady Bird. James Franco won for Best Actor, playing the rather wild Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist.

The Best Motion Picture – Animated goes to the award-winning and cultural triumph, Coco.

The winner of Best Motion Picture – Animated goes to the one-and-only @pixarcoco! A well deserved honor, congrats! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zxaec9dxEp — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

When it comes to the television, The Handmaid’s Tale took home the Best Television Series (Drama), while Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won Best Television Series (Comedy). The Best Performance in a Television Series went to Sterling K. Brown and Elizabeth Moss for their performances in This Is Us and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Congratulations to @MaiselTV on winning Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the 75th Annual #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/HYVgbdvAxf — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

In Comedy, streaming networks once again took the wins, as Aziz Ansari won for his character of Dev Shah in Master of None, and Rachel Broasnahan won for her character of Mrs. Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Aziz Ansari made history as the first Asian American actor to win a Golden Globe for the best leading performance in a Comedy.

And the winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the #GoldenGlobes is… @azizansari for @MasterofNone! pic.twitter.com/UgwpCH45yd — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

HBO’s Big Little Lies swept multiple awards, as Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard and Laura Dern won for in the Miniseries/Television Film for their roles as Actress (Kidman), Supporting Actor (Skarsgard) and Supporting Actress (Dern). On top of that, Big Little Lies won the Best Miniseries or Television Film category.

We are honored to announce 'Big Little Lies' as our winner for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DdsKM5v3BY — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Some parting life advice from the Golden Globes?