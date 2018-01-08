Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

Justin Bieber fans are going to want to make their way to Canada next month. The Stratford Perth Museum in Ontario is set to unveil a new exhibit centered around the singer’s rise to stardom.

“Steps to Stardom” was put together with the help of the singer’s grandparents, Diane and Bruce Dale, and will feature hundreds of pieces of Biebz memorabilia like his microphones, personal letters, various awards, and more.

The exhibit officially opens on February 16th.

ALSO! Justin showed off his tattoos in a new Instagram picture, in which it appears as though he’s reading his bible shirtless. Check it out below: