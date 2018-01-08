Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK

And the winners are…

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Lady Bird” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour” *WINNER

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird” *WINNER

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist” *WINNER

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya” *WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

“The Shape of Water” *WINNER

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture

“This Is Me,” “The Greatest Showman” *WINNER

Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“In the Fade” *WINNER

Best Animated Film

“Coco” *WINNER

TV

Best TV series – Drama

“The Handmaid’s Tale” *WINNER

Best performance by Actress in a TV series – Drama

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” *WINNER

Best performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us” *WINNER

Best TV series – Musical or Comedy

“Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER

Best performance by an Actor in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Aziz Ansari “Master of None” *WINNER

Best performance by an Actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER

Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Big Little Lies” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” *WINNER

