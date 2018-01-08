Photo courtesy of Great Lakes Science Center

Enjoy free general admission at the Great Lakes Science Center on Monday, January 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.! All activities listed here are free unless individually noted.

Plus, the Rock Hall has a deal too…

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is pleased to host the 17th annual FREE admission day in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 15, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Rock Hall will offer a day filled with live performances, education programs and family activities that will highlight how people use music to find their voice and create a sense of community.

Music was an integral part to the Civil Rights Movement, and musicians often stood alongside Dr. King during many of his appearances in the name of racial justice. From the Freedom Singers to Mahalia Jackson, Bob Dylan to Sam Cooke, musicians have regularly played a role in advocating for social change.

Entertainment on the Klipsch Audio main stage includes:

10:30am: Distinguished Gentlemen of the Spoken Word

The Distinguished Gentlemen of Spoken Word is a group of African-American males ages 8-18 who study the art of performance poetry. These gentlemen take classic poetry pieces, movement poetry (mime/breaking/ flexing) and combine it with the art of spoken word. Poetry has become the living tool that they use to help keep them focused and on the right path in school, at home, and within the community.

Tam Tam Magic is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting health and wellness through the use of innovative cultural arts and educational programs. Papa Assane M’baye, founder and artistic director of Tam Tam Magic, is from Senegal West Africa, and is known for his extraordinary talent worldwide.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District Digital Arts High School boasts a number of creative endeavors, including a step team that has performed across the city.

Get your front-row seat to music history in the making for this preview of Cleveland Play House’s Marie and Rosetta! “The Godmother of Rock n’ Roll.” Performers Miche Braden as Sister Rosetta and Chaz Hodges as Marie Knight bring this extraordinary story of heroism to life for two women who changed the landscape for modern music. This story of letting loose, finding your voice, and freeing your soul is a soaring music-theatre experience chock full of roof-raising performances.

Foster Theater Classes and Film Screenings:

In addition to the film screenings, the Rock Hall’s award-winning education staff will present free classes. Seating is limited and attendance will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

10:00am: Artists Unite (film screening)

Artists Unite showcases the origin of benefit concerts and the cultural impact they continue to have around the world. From Live Aid to Global Citizens Festival, the benefit concert harnesses the power of music as a source for change and awareness.

Explore the history of soul and rhythm and blues music in Cleveland, one of the cities that gave birth to rock and roll music. Listen to artists from Screamin’ Jay Hawkins to the O‘Jays,Tracy Chapman to Kid Cudi.

Learn how a range of artists, from Mahalia Jackson and Sam Cooke to Berry Gordy at Motown and rock and roll pioneer Fats Domino created a popular music that empowered African Americans to take their rightful place in American society.

The film chronicles the tumultuous three-month period in 1965, when Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. led a dangerous campaign to secure equal voting rights in the face of violent opposition.

Visitors are encouraged to participate in family activities including making their own protest signs in the Voinovich Atrium from 11am-4pm.

Service in the spirit of Dr. King

The Rock Hall will also accept new hats, coats, gloves and scarves to benefit the Providence House, a crisis nursery committed to child abuse prevention and family preservation in the Cleveland area. Make your donation when you visit.

Since starting in 2002, more than 100,000 visitors have experienced the Rock Hall’s celebration. View the full schedule at rockhall.com/mlk-2018.