As if delivering the mail wasn’t difficult enough, now you have to fight wild turkeys – literally.

Postmen in Rocky River are having it especially hard, in fact some places there it’s so bad, the mail can’t even be delivered. They also think they know what’s going on.

“There’s a lot of bird feeders over there so there’s a food source in that area,” she said. “It is an issue so we’ve asked residents to cease putting out bird seed and bird food so we can see if they will go down to the Metroparks.”

Just in case you didn’t know what it’s like to be attacked by a turkey as a postman…here you go;

