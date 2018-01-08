By Paul Laux
(Photo by Sthanlee Mirador)

If you missed it, you missed a lot.  For one thing, it was really the biggest award event since the #MeToo movement really began.  There were plenty of elephants in the room, but with all of the women dressed in black, they took the night by storm.

The leader of the evening seemed to be from the very women who is known as the face of empowerment – Oprah.

She took to the stage to deliver an address, to both women and men, and ask for change, and recognize the beginning of something new.  Needless to say, it took the night by storm.

