In a new survey, 38% of workers said their mood at work is negatively impacted by cold weather. And 26% said January is their least favorite month of the year.

Workers say their mood at work is negatively affected by the weather in these northern cities, according to the research:

  1. Pittsburgh
  2. Detroit
  3. Cleveland
  4. Chicago
  5. Boston
  6. Indianapolis
  7. Minneapolis

Cities in which people look forward to winer:

  1. Phoenix
  2. Miami
  3. San Diego
  4. Austin
  5. Dallas
  6. Los Angeles
  7. Houston

You can see the statistics break down of the study here to see more.

