In a new survey, 38% of workers said their mood at work is negatively impacted by cold weather. And 26% said January is their least favorite month of the year.

Workers say their mood at work is negatively affected by the weather in these northern cities, according to the research:

Pittsburgh Detroit Cleveland Chicago Boston Indianapolis Minneapolis

Cities in which people look forward to winer:

Phoenix Miami San Diego Austin Dallas Los Angeles Houston

You can see the statistics break down of the study here to see more.