In a new survey, 38% of workers said their mood at work is negatively impacted by cold weather. And 26% said January is their least favorite month of the year.
Workers say their mood at work is negatively affected by the weather in these northern cities, according to the research:
- Pittsburgh
- Detroit
- Cleveland
- Chicago
- Boston
- Indianapolis
- Minneapolis
Cities in which people look forward to winer:
- Phoenix
- Miami
- San Diego
- Austin
- Dallas
- Los Angeles
- Houston
