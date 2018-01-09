With shows by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and Ed Sheeran, it’s no secret that 2017 was one for the books. We’ve barely dug into 2018 and the concert line-up for the year is giving us the vibe that this year will be even better.
Here are the shows we’re looking forward to most:
3 Doors Down at Hard Rock Rocksino – February 9
Portugal. The Man at The Agora – February 18
Kid Rock at Quicken Loans Arena – February 24
Miranda Lambert at Wolstein Center – March 3
Judah & The Lion at House of Blues – March 21
P!nk at Quicken Loans Arena – March 28
Justin Timberlake at Quicken Loans Arena – March 31
Echosmith at House of Blues- April 20
LaureLive at Laurel Butler Campus – June 9-10
Shania Twain at Quicken Loans Arena – June 16
Weezer & Pixies at Blossom – July 11
Barenaked Ladies at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica – July 15
Taylor Swift at First Energy Stadium – July 17
Foo Fighters at Blossom – July 25
Niall Horan at Blossom – August 29