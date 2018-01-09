LaureLive 2018

With shows by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and Ed Sheeran, it’s no secret that 2017 was one for the books. We’ve barely dug into 2018 and the concert line-up for the year is giving us the vibe that this year will be even better.

Here are the shows we’re looking forward to most:

3 Doors Down at Hard Rock Rocksino – February 9

Portugal. The Man at The Agora – February 18

Kid Rock at Quicken Loans Arena – February 24

Miranda Lambert at Wolstein Center – March 3

Judah & The Lion at House of Blues – March 21

P!nk at Quicken Loans Arena – March 28

Justin Timberlake at Quicken Loans Arena – March 31

Echosmith at House of Blues- April 20

LaureLive at Laurel Butler Campus – June 9-10

Shania Twain at Quicken Loans Arena – June 16

Weezer & Pixies at Blossom – July 11

Barenaked Ladies at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica – July 15

Taylor Swift at First Energy Stadium – July 17

Foo Fighters at Blossom – July 25

Niall Horan at Blossom – August 29