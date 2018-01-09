LaureLive 2018

With shows by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and Ed Sheeran, it’s no secret that 2017 was one for the books. We’ve barely dug into 2018 and the concert line-up for the year is giving us the vibe that this year will be even better.

Here are the shows we’re looking forward to most:

3 Doors Down at Hard Rock Rocksino – February 9

Portugal. The Man at The Agora – February 18

Kid Rock at Quicken Loans Arena – February 24

kid rock 2018 dl Concerts Were Already Looking Forward To In 2018

 

Miranda Lambert at Wolstein Center – March 3

Judah & The Lion at House of Blues – March 21

P!nk at Quicken Loans Arena – March 28

pink 2018 tour Concerts Were Already Looking Forward To In 2018

 

Justin Timberlake at Quicken Loans Arena – March 31

Echosmith at House of Blues- April 20

LaureLive at Laurel Butler Campus – June 9-10

laurelive 2018 dl Concerts Were Already Looking Forward To In 2018

 

Shania Twain at Quicken Loans Arena – June 16

Weezer & Pixies at Blossom – July 11

Barenaked Ladies at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica – July 15

Taylor Swift at First Energy Stadium – July 17

Foo Fighters at Blossom – July 25

Niall Horan at Blossom – August 29

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

March 4th
Download The New Radio.Com App
Best Concerts of 2017

Listen Live