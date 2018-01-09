Disney is facing allegations of “browning” in their live-action version of “Aladdin,” even though the original cast seemed like a dream come true.

Despite Disney’s best efforts to cast the roles as best they could, they have already faced backlash for the casting after Billy Magnussen was announced would be playing Prince Anders.

The new allegations stem from extra Kaushal Odedra, who claimed that he saw some members having to be “darkened” before stage performance. This included both extras and stunt doubles.

And just like that I won't be watching it. @Disney #Disney #Aladdin Aladdin: Disney defends 'making up' white actors to 'blend in' during crowd scenes – https://t.co/s6D2ketY9b — Charlene Russell (@_Charlene_R) January 8, 2018

“I asked a Saudi cast member what he made of having these extras being tanned so heavily and he said it’s unfortunate but this is how the industry works, and there’s no point complaining about it since it isn’t going to change,” Odedra told The Sunday Times.

Following these allegations, Disney released the following statement;

“Great care was taken to put together one of the largest most diverse casts ever seen on screen. Diversity of our cast and background performers was a requirement and only in a handful of instances when it was a matter of specialty skills, safety, and control (special effects rigs, stunt performers, and handling of animals) were crew made up to blend in.”

Disney is ‘browning up’ actors for the new live action Aladdin??? Are you kidding me???? https://t.co/iIwwX2kMd4 pic.twitter.com/4vkXUAXX61 — Burnt Roti Mag (@BurntRotiMag) January 7, 2018

