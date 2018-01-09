Just when you felt like the best time of the year was behind you, we’re happy to tell you that it’s actually only beginning. And that’s because it’s now officially Girl Scout cookie season, so you can go ahead and give up on that New Year’s diet.

This is the 101st year the Girl Scouts have been selling cookies and to honor that, they’re bringing back the crowd-pleasing S’mores Cookie from last year, along with your old favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas. And sometime between now and April, you’ll see those adorable Girl Scouts selling boxes of them at a booth in your city.

The exact date these highly desired cookies go on sale varies between cities, but you can check girlscouts.org to see when they’ll be available in your area. They also have a cookie sale locator on their site, so you can see exactly where to find Girl Scout cookies on sale near you.