Believe it or not, Princess Charlotte is old enough to go off to school!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. pic.twitter.com/dDIOZdA7aM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 8, 2018

Kensington Palace released two photos taken by mom Kate Middleton of the young royal on her first day of nursery school.