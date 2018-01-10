(Photo by cdm) 2004

American Idol is nearly back on the air – but one familiar tradition from the old show isn’t making the cut for the upcoming reboot: the bad auditions.

During the 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour this week, showrunner Trish Kinane revealed why the production opted not to include the infamous (and hilarious) auditions featuring bad singers anymore.

“It doesn’t feel comfortable to put borderline unstable people up on stage and laugh at them,” she explained.

“But that’s not to say we don’t want humor in Idol. Humor is a very important part of Idol, so if someone’s eccentric, slightly different or if they’ve got a different voice or if they do something we don’t normally hear, we’ll put that up, that’s fun. We want the humor but we don’t want the exploitation.”

American Idol is scheduled to return March 11th on ABC.