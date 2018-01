As if we didn’t know it already, but now it’s official. The Cleveland Metropark’s Rangers were just given a perfect score for public safety, and now are one of only 6 departments in the country to get this honor.

To Coincide with National #LawEnforcementAppreciationDay, Cleveland Metroparks Ranger Department Reaffirms Top National Accreditation – Ranger Department is one of just six Park District law enforcement departments to be accredited nationwide by independent commission pic.twitter.com/ooFDLYFUeb — Cleveland Metroparks (@clevemetroparks) January 9, 2018

They cover not only the Zoo, but also over 20.000 acres of land! Congrats!

More here.