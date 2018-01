In case you missed it, Monday night was a big night for sports, with Alabama beating Georgia for the College Football Playoff national championship!

However, in the world of pop culture, all the talk has been about President Trump’s appearance at the game in Atlanta.

Before the game started, the President was seen maybe not knowing the words to the national anthem! It’s quite possible he forgot the words. Or maybe just didn’t know the words in the first place? You be the judge.