Justin Timberlake is a busy busy man, and it’s only going to get wilder.  He’s going to perform the halftime show at this  year’s Super Bowl (TBA on the teams), but then right after?  The Tonight Show – because he just doesn’t quit.

The show will air live, unusual for the show, but so is running over to a set after your halftime performance.

This will be JT’s third time to the bowl, the first since the debacle with Janet Jackson.

Did we mention he has a new album out with tour as well?  Yea…

