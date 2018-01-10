When you marry a royal, privacy is really hard to come by.
According to E! News, the bride to be Meghan Markle deactivated her Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts. Her blog is also not active.
Markle was very active on social media before Harry came along with her blog, The Tig, but now you can only find her at the Royal Family account.
The engaged couple made their first appearance out in public today, visiting to Reprezent 107.3 FM, a youth-led radio station that supports broadcast training for young adults.
During their visit to Reprezent FM in Brixton, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle met some of the current and former volunteers who have benefitted from the radio training and heard about the impact it has had on their lives. The Reprezent training programme was created in 2008 in response to an alarming rise in knife crime and has since helped over 4,000 young people develop and socialise through radio. The programme trains hundreds of people every year which allows them to progress into further education and employment opportunities. 📷PA
We can’t wait for the Royal Wedding!