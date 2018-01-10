1/9/2018 - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit youth-orientated radio station, Reprezent FM, in Brixton, London to learn about its work supporting young people. Picture Credit Should Read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

When you marry a royal, privacy is really hard to come by.

According to E! News, the bride to be Meghan Markle deactivated her Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts. Her blog is also not active.

Markle was very active on social media before Harry came along with her blog, The Tig, but now you can only find her at the Royal Family account.

The engaged couple made their first appearance out in public today, visiting to Reprezent 107.3 FM, a youth-led radio station that supports broadcast training for young adults.

We can’t wait for the Royal Wedding!