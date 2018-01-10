Starbucks seems to be everywhere, and that means LITERALLY everywhere. From hospitals, to schools, to Target – you name it. However one place you might not be able to get that frap? Yosemite.

Starbucks and monuments have always had a weird relationship, and it has made some people uncomfortable. So when plans were hatched to open a location in Yosemite, people finally said “ehh, about that,” and started a petition against it.

“It doesn’t even matter which corporation it is. I go there because it’s away, it’s apart, it’s different from everywhere else,” one frequent visitor to Yosemite National Park tells @KQEDnews. https://t.co/Lyu4Kcu3QJ — NPR (@NPR) January 10, 2018

The point of the park is to experience the beauty of nature, not have a mocha. Most (the 11,000 that have already signed the petition) believe that if they are allowed to build, it’ll only open the door for other chains.

I love Starbucks but definitely not in Yosemite National Park or any national park for that matter! @Starbucks — Hannah (@phunkyhannah) January 10, 2018

“The Park will lose its essence, making it hardly distinguishable from a chaotic and bustling commercial city.”

Starbucks clapped back with this statement:

“There are not going to be any neon signs out front. It would be done in a tasteful manner, commiserate with the Yosemite experience, that’s mindful and respectful of the park experience,” David Freireich, an Aramark spokesperson said. “It’s about developing offerings that resonate with guests, to elevate their experience.”

This would be the first Starbucks in a U.S National park.