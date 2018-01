Ben & Jerry’s just released their 10 best-selling flavors from 2017!

The results may not be the healthiest options, but boy do they all sound delicious right now.

Half Baked Cherry Garcia The Tonight Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Chocolate Fudge Brownie Americone Dream Phish Food Chunky Monkey Strawberry Cheesecake Salted Caramel Core

Can it just be the summer already – we need this ice cream in our lives now!