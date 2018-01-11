By Aly Tanner
Photo: Courtesy RCA

Justin Timberlake has been giving and giving!

The first single, “Filthy”, off his upcoming album Man Of The Woods was released last week, and this week we’ve got a peek behind the scenes of how it was made.

The black and white video shows JT laying down vocals, and going through beats in the studio with legendary producer and longtime collaborator Timbaland.

Check it out:

Man Of The Woods will be his first studio album in 5 years. He’ll tour in March, but not before performing at the Super Bowl 52 Halftime Show.

Here’s the complete video for “Filthy”:

