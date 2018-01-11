Millennials are changing the world – all the way down to the cans that Diet Coke comes in. Apparently they like bright colors as well.

Coke has sad that sales have slowly been slumping as people, especially younger people, stray away from the drink for health reasons. No surprise, they are now going to other things such as fizzy water – so diet coke decided to go at them directly.

“We’re maintaining the essence of Diet Coke while modernizing the brand to invite a new generation of drinkers to try it,” the company said.

Millennials have now come for Diet Coke. https://t.co/9w336gdN29 — ana marie cox (@anamariecox) January 10, 2018

Things are a-changing, to a brighter future.

