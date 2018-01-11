Article written by M. Hribar

Australian pop artist Troye Sivan released the first single off his upcoming sophomore release, ‘My My My!’ as well as the music video for the song.

The new song is quite a bop! Troye Sivan released his first album, Blue Neighborhood in December 2015. The album was critically acclaimed and peaked at #7 on the Billboard 200.

Now that we have the first single, we have to wonder what direction the album is going to take. Here’s some of the visuals which Troye Sivan posted accompanying the music video.

❤ 'MY MY MY!' OFFICIAL ARTWORK ❤ JANUARY 10, 9PM PST ❤ pic.twitter.com/dBNJZTi7AE — troye sivan (@troyesivan) January 8, 2018