By Paul Laux
Filed Under:Vermilion

Vermilion police work hard every day, but they probably never knew they’d have to defend themselves against something that never happened to them.  To which they’re saying

“Stop sending us hate mail.”

Recently, a video from Vermilion Parish, Louisiana surfaced and went viral after a woman and teacher was arrested after she spoke out against the superintendent getting a raise among budget cuts to the cities schools.

However, people didn’t really get the picture and started sending hateful messages and calls to Vermilion OHIO instead…

Moral of the story? Check who you’re really mad at.

