Apr 2, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; A technician works on a Facebook Live feed of North Carolina head coach Roy Williams ahead of the NCAA Championship game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

We have alllll been there – going on to Facebook and starting a fight with our uncle over politics. Facebook notices this too, and they’re finally trying to get between everyone, and make it a better experience.

How? Well simple really – change filters so that you see more post from friends like “Hey who’s free tonight?,” and less from companies, articles, and other drama filled links.

“We think that we’re currently slightly overvaluing how much time people spend on our platform and undervaluing how many meaningful interactions they have with other people,” said Mosseri, who oversees News Feed.

Granted, you’re going to see less news and such – unless you look for it – but maybe that’s not really a bad thing.

Time will tell.

More here.