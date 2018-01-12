(171213) -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Actresses Olivia Munn (R) and Niece Nash announce the nominations for the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, the United States, Dec. 13, 2017. Nominees for The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) were announced this morning at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. (Xinhua/Li Ying)? (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

For the first time, all of the presenters will be female, and the list of all has been released by the SAG awards.

Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning, Lupita Nyong’o, Emma Stone and Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Kelly Marie Tran will be presenters at the 24th annual awards show, SAG Awards executive producer Kathy Connell announced Thursday.

There has been some speculation on if they would stick to their word to create an all female cast, and it looks like it is actually happening.

Thrilled that my union @SAGawards is allowing ONLY female presenters at the upcoming awards ceremony for the first time in history! Proud to be an active member since 1995 🎭#timesupnow — Laurie Cole (@LaurieColeNYC) January 10, 2018

“Beginning with the Women’s March in January, it’s been the year of the woman,” Connell told The Hollywood Reporter. “This is a unifying salute to women who have been very brave and speaking up.”

Read more here.