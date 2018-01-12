Suddenly, and without warning, 63 Sam’s clubs nationwide were shut down, leaving all of the employees in the dark. This comes only shortly after Walmart (owner of Sam’s Club) announced that all workers wages would be raised to $11 an hour.

“After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy,” Sam’s Club wrote in one reply. This was released after some stores simply had a sign that said “We are closed for the future.” Read more here.

.@Walmart is suddenly closing several @SamsClub stores across the US – check out the list here https://t.co/Q98w6SP7nz pic.twitter.com/q4MmN0Ay4A — Business Insider (@businessinsider) January 11, 2018

In an odd turn – Rival “BJ’s” announced simply “we’re hiring” in response to the closings, welcoming all Sam’s Club employees without work.

“[We’ve] had numerous inquiries from Sam’s Club employees,” BJ’s said in a statement. “BJ’s Wholesale Club is hiring, and anyone interested in joining our team can go to bjs.com/careers or visit their local club.”

