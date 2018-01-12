Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Off-Broadway’s Hilarious Dixie’s Tupperware Party, starring Dixie Longate, at the Hanna Theater at Playhouse Square from January 18th through the 20th.

Tickets are limited so get yours today at www.playhousesquare.org.

Dixie’s Tupperware Party Ticket Giveaway

Contest Date Range: January 12, 2018 10:00am – January 14, 2018 11:59 pm

Contest Rules:

For the On-Air: Dixie’s Tupperware Party Giveaway, listen to 104.1 FM WQAL from Friday, January 12, 2018 through Sunday, January 14, 2018 between 10:00am and 7:00 pm ET for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 0104 will receive two (2) tickets to see Dixies Tupperware Party on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 8:00 pm at The Hanna Theater, 2067 E 14th St, Cleveland, OH 44115 courtesy of Playhouse Square. Approximate retail value is $58 per pair. Otherwise, the WQAL general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.