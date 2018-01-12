‘Down The Rabbit Hole Live: Zac Brown Band 2018’ North American Tour

ZAC BROWN BAND

WHERE: BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

WHEN: AUGUST 2

TICKETS: ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 19 AT 10 AM AT LIVENATION.COM

OneRepublic Confirmed as Support Act for Select Dates; Tour Concludes with Concerts at AT&T Park and Petco Park with the Eagles

‘Down The Rabbit Hole Live: Zac Brown Band 2018,’ Zac Brown Band’s eighth headlining North American Concert Tour, kicks off June 8. The 27-date tour, which will see more stadium shows than any of the group’s previous tours, begins with two concerts at Boston’s iconic Fenway Park and concludes with two stadium performances with the Eagles at San Francisco’s AT&T Park and San Diego’s Petco Park. Tickets go on sale to the general public January 19.

“‘Down The Rabbit Hole Live’ is a reference to the never-ending pursuit of excellence,” says Zac Brown. “This summer, we’ll bring the fans along that journey with us.”

Zac Brown Band played to more than a million fans in 2017 and over five million fans in the last five years. Sold-out stadium shows at Denver’s Coors Field and Chicago’s Wrigley Field anchored last year’s tour, which Billboard described as an “epic 2017 show run.”

Hit single “My Old Man” is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, to be handed out January 28 in New York City. The nomination is the ninth for the group’s members, to go with three GRAMMY wins.

While in New York for the GRAMMYS, Zac Brown Band will perform at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert honoring Fleetwood Mac on January 26 at Radio City Music Hall. Other performers at the event benefiting MusiCares and its safety net of health and human services programs will include Alison Krauss, Brandi Carlile, HAIM, Harry Styles, John Legend, Juanes, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Lorde, Miley Cyrus and OneRepublic.

“Down The Rabbit Hole Live: Zac Brown Band 2018” Tour Dates:

^ OneRepublic as Direct Support

# Leon Bridges as Direct Support

* Direct Support for the Eagles

Fri., June 8 / Lincoln, NE / Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sat., June 9 / Sioux Falls, SD / Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Thu., June 14 / Boston, MA / Fenway Park

Fri., June 15 / Boston, MA / Fenway Park

Fri. June 22 / Hershey, PA / Hersheypark Stadium

Sat., June 23 / Syracuse, NY / Lakeview Amphitheater

Sun., June 24 / Darien Center, NY / Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat., June 30 / Atlanta, GA / SunTrust Park^

Fri., July 13 / Toronto / Rogers Centre

Sat., July 14 / Detroit, MI / Comerica Park^

Thu., July 19 / Camden, NJ / BB&T Pavilion

Fri., July 20 / Camden, NJ / BB&T Pavilion

Fri., July 27 / Washington, DC / Nationals Park^

Sat., July 28 / Flushing, NY / Citi Field^

Sun., July 29 / Flushing, NY / Citi Field^

Thu., August 2 / Cuyahoga Falls, OH / Blossom Music Center

Fri. , August 3 / Noblesville, IN / Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Sat., August 4 / Cincinnati, OH / Great American Ball Park#

Fri., August 10 / Minneapolis, MN / Target Field^

Sat., August 11 / East Troy, WI / Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Sun., August 12 / East Troy, WI / Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Fri., August 31 / Seattle, WA / Safeco Field^

Thu., September 13 / Charlotte, NC / PNC Music Pavilion

Fri., September 14 / Raleigh, NC / Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat., September 15 / Virginia Beach, VA / Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Thu., September 20 / San Francisco, CA / AT&T Park*

Sat., September 22 / San Diego, CA / Petco Park*

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 19 at 10AM local time. The Zamily Fan Club pre-sales will begin on Tuesday, January 16 at 10AM local time.